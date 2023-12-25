Dead | Richard Franklin, the actor known for the Emmerdale series, has died

The British actor is remembered not only for his Emmerdale role but also for the Doctor Who television series.

British actress Richard Franklin is dead, reports The Guardian. The 87-year-old actor died on Christmas morning, exhausted by a long illness.

“Richard died in his sleep following a long illness. We are deeply saddened by his loss, but fondly remember his generosity, creativity and fantastic storytelling skills,” the family said in a statement. message service in X.

Franklin is especially remembered for his roles Doctor Who in the television series and Emmerdale– in the soap series. Franklin played a businessman named Denis Rigg in the soap opera from 1988 to 1989. The name of the series was still at that time Emmerdale Farm. According to the family, a career as an actor was important to Franklin.

Franklin made his breakthrough in 1969 with the British television series Crossroads.

According to The Guardian, Franklin began his studies at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art theater school in London in 1963. The school is considered one of the best in the world in its field.