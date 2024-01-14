After the news of the discovery of the body of Giovanna Pedretti, owner of a pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano and protagonist of the media case linked to an alleged homophobic and anti-disabled review, Selvaggia Lucarelli – who on social media had expressed doubts about the authenticity of the review – does not share the position of those who refer to the 'media pillory' against the restaurateur. “The pillory that someone is talking about was: a news report, a post on social media, a story on Instagram. The lady was not 'submerged' by insults, but you never manage to tell the truth”, writes Lucarelli on X.

The writer and blogger continues by highlighting how “in this sad story there are three protagonists: a) a person who unfortunately thought of inventing a story exploiting gays and disabled people to end up in the newspapers. b) the newspapers which did not verify the veracity of one screen so fake as to be naive and they spammed the lady on all her home pages with praise and interviews, giving her enormous and disproportionate popularity in just a few hours. c) a person who for the love of truth makes a dry debunking and explains that the story is false”. “I find it interesting that unfortunately the person (about whom we know nothing) commits suicide and someone holds the c) responsible” concludes Selvaggia Lucarelli.