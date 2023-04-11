Dead | Reporter Tommi Parkkonen has died

Longtime journalist Tommi Parkkonen died on Monday at the age of 52.

Supplier Tommi Parkkonen has died on Monday 10 April. Parkkonen was 52 years old when he died.

Based on social media updates, Parkkonen has been in the hospital longer.

Tommi Parkkonen’s Twitter account was published An update written by Parkkonen’s familyaccording to which Parkkonen died of a rapidly progressing illness in Suursuo Hospital in Helsinki.

Parkkonen worked as a political journalist. He worked for a long time at Iltalehti. In addition to that, Parkkonen wrote for several different media and hosted his own talk show on Alfa-tv, which has now ceased operations.

Helsingin Sanomat followed the working day of Parkkonen, who moved to Alfa-tv in 2021: A conservative Finnish news channel is being built in Kerava – HS found out the background of Alfa-tv

Many On Monday, prominent politicians and media professionals expressed their condolences to the family of the long-time political journalist and shared their memories of Parkkos.

“Observation of those in power can be done by valuing the person as such, without glossing over anything unnecessarily. Tommi was such a professional person,” wrote, for example, the former prime minister, Sdp Antti Rinne on Facebook in the update it published.

The Prime Minister and the chairman of the Sdp also expressed their condolences Sanna MarinMinister of Finance, Chairman of the Centre Annika Saarikko and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra.

According to Purra, Parkkonen always handled his work matter-of-factly: “It was nice to be in his company, sometimes laughing twice as hard”, wrote Bite in his tweet.

“You left far too soon. You were one of the most talented journalists of our time, but above all you were a good friend,” wrote the journalist Sanna Ukkola on Twitter.

Correction 10.4. at 20:26: Tommi Parkkonen was 52 years old when he died, not 53 years old.