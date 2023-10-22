Dead | Reino Börjesson, who played in the World Cup final, has died

Finnish-born Reino Börjesson died at the age of 94.

Football Played in the World Cup final in 1958 Reino Börjesson is dead, Swedish magazine Göteborgs-Posten (GP) tells.

The Swedish football hero died of pneumonia on Saturday evening at the age of 94. Börjesson’s relatives confirm the matter to GP.

“He was a fantastic person and, above all, a player who made the other members of the team better. He scored goals but was a very important team player”, Bo Andersson recalls to a Gothenburg newspaper.

Börjesson was born in February 1929, a footballer by Erik Börjesson and his Finnish wife Quietly into the family as the third child.

“Dad always stayed in the background. I was allowed to play of my own free will, and he was happy to help and give good advice, but never pressured me”, Reino Börjesson recalled GPin February 2019.

The interview was published a few days before Börjesson’s 90th birthday.

Jonsereds IFIFK Göteborg, Norrby IF and Örgryte IS, Börjesson started the 1958 World Cup home games as a substitute and took his place as the games progressed.

In the World Cup final played against Brazil, Börjesson was the starting line-up player in the midfield of the blue and yellow team.

“Our English coach George Raynor told me to play my own game in a free role”, Börjesson recalled more than four years ago.

“I tried to find those who played in front of me with my tricks by Agne Simonsson and Kurre Hamrininand after only four minutes of play Nils Liedholm put us in the lead.”

Brazil won the final 5–2. Only 17-year-old Pelé scored two goals in the final.

“You just had to accept that they were the best,” Börjesson said at the beginning of 2019.

Reino Börjesson played ten national A matches in his career and scored two goals. For his father, Erik Börjesson, 17 A national matches and 14 national match goals were recorded.

Erik Börjesson was one of the biggest Swedish stars of the early 20th century, and in 2004 he was elected to the Swedish football Hall of Fame.

“Reino and his father were the beginning of what Jonsereds IF is today”, the president of the club Peter Eriksson summarizes the family’s merits.