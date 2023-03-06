Home page World

After the explosion – a debris field. © Alexander Hald/vmd-images/dpa

In the middle of the night a deafening bang in the west of Stuttgart. A building partially collapses, emergency services fight against flames. For a person, misfortune ends fatally.

Stuttgart – The full extent of the destruction can only be seen at dawn: one half of a residential building is no longer there. It was blown away by an explosion, rubble is everywhere, pieces of debris are scattered all around. A burned-out vehicle wreck in front of the house in the west of Stuttgart.

Firefighters are battling the flames in the residential area. Several people are injured. An 85-year-old woman has been desperately searched for all day – in the evening a body is recovered from the rubble. Police say the suspect is the missing person.

A family can save itself

At 3:00 a.m., a building explodes on Köllestrasse. Parts of it collapse. Fortunately, a family with two children who lived in the destroyed house only suffered minor injuries, according to a police spokeswoman. According to the fire department, the 56-year-old father, his 55-year-old wife, their 11-year-old son and their 13-year-old daughter can save themselves from the house.

The flames not only destroyed large parts of the house in which the explosion occurred – windows also shattered in buildings in the vicinity. © Karsten Schmalz/KS-Images.de/dpa

The 85-year-old, on the other hand, is wanted until the evening. Emergency services work their way carefully through the rubble with heavy equipment, as a fire department spokesman reports. Body detection dogs are also on site. The search for the woman has top priority, adds the spokeswoman for the police. At around 6.30 p.m. it was certain that one person died in the explosion.

The right part of the building was completely destroyed, the left was badly damaged, says a police spokesman. The surrounding houses were partially evacuated. Around 60 residents were able to return to their apartments after some time.

Surrounding houses also had to be temporarily evacuated after the accident. © Andreas Rometsch/KS-Images/dpa

In the late afternoon, Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) also gets an idea of ​​the situation at the scene of the accident. He thanks the emergency services “from the bottom of his heart” and wishes the injured a speedy and full recovery. With a view to the missing person, he too had hoped “for a miracle” to the end.

There is no official information about the cause of the explosion. A gas explosion is believed to be the cause of the fire. “The noise, the bang woke me up,” says a resident. “Shortly thereafter, there was a fire. We immediately called the fire brigade.”

An image of destruction

A fire brigade spokesman says that the emergency services had a picture of the destruction. Much of the building was already in ruins. The heat was so strong that the shutters in neighboring buildings melted. As a result of the pressure wave of the explosion, many window panes were also broken.

The fire has not yet been extinguished but is under control. He speaks of 150 emergency services on site. Gas and electricity have been shut off in the affected area. With a view to the people who were able to save themselves from the collapsed house, the spokesman says: “There were certainly many guardian angels in action here.” dpa