Dead Rauno Aaltonen, Ari Vatanen and Simo Lampinen remember the dead rally legend Hannu Mikkola: “He was perhaps the best driver of all time in the world”

Ari Vatanen thanks his own world championship to his role model of youth: “Hannu said I would never win the championship if I drive that way.”

“In the world there are a lot of fast rally drivers, but no one with the same personality as Hannu. He is perhaps the best French driver of all time in the world Sébastien Loebin although the eras cannot be compared ’, Rauno Aaltonen depicts his late racing partner and world rally champion Hannu Mikkola.

Mikkola was born on May 24, 1942 in Joensuu. He died on Friday, February 26, in Helsinki. Mikkola suffered from throat cancer.

In the 1960s, Aaltonen, 83, was creating the concept of rally cars from flying Finns, ie Flying Finn. Mikkola belonged to this same group, as well Simo Lampinen, who heard the grief news at his home in Hamburg.

“Hannu was straightforward as a person and a driver. He was honest and fair, always trusted people and believed in them for good. He was a great role model for the sport, ”says 77-year-old Lampinen.

Mikkola won the Jyväskylä Suurajot seven times in 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1982 and 1983.

In addition to the 1983 World Championships, he drove three World Championship silver and two World Championship bronzes. Mikkola won two Finnish rally championships in 1968 and 1974 and won the Finnish Championship silver twice in 1966 and 1970.

In all, he won 18 World Rally Championships in his career and achieved 44 prize places. Between 1981 and 1987, he won ten World Rally Championships at Audi. Through long-term work, Mikkola developed a winning rally version of the German car’s standard car.

“We thought Hannu’s driving would end when he started developing Audi, but we were completely wrong,” Lampinen says.

“Hannu could tell things directly and aptly. That was one of the reasons why Audi hired him for a difficult task, ”says Aaltonen.

Hannu Mikkola (front) and Simo Lampinen on a break in Jyväskylä’s Suurajoki in 1969.­

Mikkola started his career with a Volvo, winning the World Championship for the first time with a Ford Escort and World Championship gold with an Audi.

One of the most legendary individual victories of Mikkola’s career was when he drove to number one in the world’s longest rally from London to Mexico in 1970.

Another major conquest was the victory of the Kenyan Safari Rally as the first non-African driver in 1972, which car factories had been aiming for for a decade.

By the way, Mikkola’s career should not place too much emphasis on the World Series, which did not begin until 1973.

Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola and Markku Alén in the autumn of 1990. Vatanen won the World Rally Championship in 1981 and Mikkola in 1983. In 1978, Alén won the so-called FIA-Cup, which was run before the official World Rally Championship.­

“Many things make Hannu rally driving big, if not the biggest name of all time. The victory in the London-Mexico rally was one of them. It was a tough thing at the time. Hannu was a big character, ” Ari Vatanen says.

For Vatanen, Mikkola was initially a role model.

The cohesion of the souls of the drivers was increased by the fact that Mikkola was born in Joensuu because of his father’s job, even though he was otherwise from Helsinki. Vatanen was born ten years later than Mikkola in Tuupovaara, North Karelia.

“Hannu meant a lot to me. As a young man, he was like a great figure from another world to me. When I visited my cousins ​​in Helsinki, we went down the street to see Hannu’s home, and I hoped to see him at a glance from the window, ”says Vatanen.

In the race, Vatanen first met his idol at the Itäralli in Joensuu in 1974. Vatanen won the first special stage of the rally when he knew the road, but lost the overall race to Mikkola.

After the race, Vatanen got to sit at the winner’s dinner table.

In the same summer, Vatanen met at the Mikkola Suurajoki rehearsals in Ouninpohja. Mikkola met another flying Finn with a white Escort Timo Mäkinen with.

“I was amazed when they stopped at me. That’s when the role model became a colleague for me. He is a real champion, ”says Vatanen.

In 1981, Vatanen was the first Finn to win the official World Rally Championship. Even in that championship, Mikkola had his fingers in the game.

“My enthusiasm was to go beyond reason when I drove once too hard, even though I was almost a sure world champion. That’s when Hannu came to me a little angry and said I would never win the championship if I waded that way. ”

When Vatanen was seriously injured in the summer of 1985 in the World Rally Championship in Argentina, Mikkola visited him daily at a hospital in Helsinki.

“When Hannun then had to go abroad himself to drive, he almost apologized for not being able to see me for a while. I respected him very much, ”Vatanen says with emotion.

Hannu Mikkola (center) drove third with his map reader Arne Hertz in the Monte Carlo World Rally Championship in 1984. Stig Blomqvist (left) was second in the race.­

Old the masters kept in touch even after Mikkola ended his active career after the Jyväskylä Suurajoki in 1993. The active career lasted 30 years.

Mikkola was 51 when he left, but he still drove in various invitational races around the world.

“He hurt his back in the early 1990s, and it bothered him quite a bit,” Lampinen says.

Aaltonen appreciates Mikkola as an honest competitor who has great memories.

“In the safari rally, I pulled Hannu’s car up from the clay pond. Hannu wondered why I was helping him in the middle of the race. I would answer that I don’t want to win because of another misfortune. That was also Hannu’s mentality, ”says Aaltonen.

The last time he spoke to Mikkola, who had a throat cancer, on the phone last fall. After that, communication took place through Mikkola’s spouse Arja.

“Hannu was happy on the phone and said he was an opponent [syöpä] has been won. But it wasn’t. ”