Dead | Rauma Luko hockey legend Kaj Rosvall has died

Kaj Rosvall had a long career at Rauma Luko as a player and coach. He was about to win Luko's first championship in 1963.

Rauma He had a great career as a player in Luka and also excelled as a coach in ice hockey Kaj Rosvall is dead, told the raulai club before their evening match in the ice hockey league. The lock says that Rosvall died on December 23. He was 81 years old.

Rosvall played his entire SC career in Luko and at the age of 21 was about to win Luko's first championship in 1963. Rosvall also worked as a coach and player coach in Luko. In the SM series, he played a total of 148 matches, where he collected 45+16=61. In addition to the Finnish championship, he achieved one WC bronze.

Along with Luko, Rosvall coached SaPKo, JoKP and Sport. He was also involved in the national team coaching, once acting as the Sisu-Team coach.

In Thursday's Lukko–HIFK match, Lukko's players held mourning ribbons in honor of Rosvall's memory.