Dead Rap artist DMX is dead

American rap artist DMX, real name Earl Simmons is dead. The artist’s longtime lawyer confirms the artist’s death to the news agency AFP.

Simmons had a heart attack about a week ago, after which he was in hospital for life-sustaining treatment until his death. The rapper was 50 years old when he died.

The artist, also known as Dark Man X, was at the peak of his career in the late 1990s. The lyrics to his songs often dealt with violence and life on the streets. The lyrics were also often religious in tone.

The artist’s most listened to song X Gon ‘Give It to Ya has garnered over 400 million listeners in Spotify. Other successful songs by the artist included Party Up and Where The Hood At.

Simmonsin life was overshadowed by criminal convictions and prison terms. According to TMZ and Billboard, websites that follow celebrities, the artist suffered a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose.

Simmons had 15 children. The artist’s family says People magazine in a statement issued by Simmons that he died in a hospital surrounded by his family.

“Earl was a warrior who fought all the way to the end. He loved his family with all his heart and we cherished the moments we spent with him, ”the family wrote.