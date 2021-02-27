Dead Rally legend Hannu Mikkola is dead

Mikkola was 78 years old when he died.

Rally legend, the 1983 World Champion Hannu Mikkola has died at the age of 78 years.

Among other things, Mikkola’s former competitor, a map reader, talks about the matter Fred Gallagher On Facebook. In addition, the son of Mikkola, who had cancer Vesa Mikkola confirmed the matter Ylelle.

Mikkola was born in Joensuu in 1942. In his historical career, he won the Jyväskylä Suurajot seven times in 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1982 and 1983.

In addition to the World Championships, he drove three World Championship silver and two World Championship bronzes. Mikkola won two Finnish rally championships in 1968 and 1974 and won the Finnish Championship silver twice in 1966 and 1970.

Mikkola ended his active career at the age of 51 after the big races in Jyväskylä in 1993.