Dead | Radio presenter Olga Ketonen, 59, has died

Mightily longtime radio host Olga Ketonen, 59, has died. Tells about it Over. According to Yle, Ketonen died early on Saturday after a short illness.

A relative tells Yle that the death was caused by a congenital heart defect.

Ketonen was known as a radio voice from several different programs. During his career, he worked for example at Mikkeli regional radio and hosted several different programs on the Radiomafia channel as well as the Revival and Pressiklubi programs.

Ketonen worked at Ylen Radio Finland since 2014. He was often heard on Friday evenings in the Puhelinlangat laulua program.

