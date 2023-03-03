Dead | Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died

Pulp is returning to the stage this year.

British bassist of the pop group Pulp Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56, say news agency AFP and music magazine, among others Rolling Stone.

Mackey’s wife Katie Grand wrote on Instagram that Mackey had been hospitalized for three months before his death. Grand did not give a cause of death.

Soloist by Jarvis Cocker led by Pulp were the biggest names in British pop in the 1990s. The band is known, among other things, for its songs Common People and Disco 2000.

Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, when the band was already ten years old, but he was involved throughout its golden age. He had several other music and art projects.

“Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an extraordinary musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker,” Grand wrote.

Pulp broke up for the first time in 2002 but made a comeback for 2011–2013.

Pulp are set to return to the stage again this year, but Mackey wasn’t supposed to be there.