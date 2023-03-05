Sunday, March 5, 2023
Dead | Pulp band bassist Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | Pulp band bassist Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56

Steve Mackey, bassist of the legendary British band, helped make Pulp one of the most popular bands of the 1990s.

Songwriterproducer and bassist of the beloved British band Pulp Steve Mackey is dead. Mackey died on Thursday, March 2. He was 56 years old when he died.

The matter was told by Mackey’s wife, Kate Grand, in social media. The cause or place of death has not been announced, but according to the spouse, Mackey died after a three-month hospital stay “after fighting with all his might.”

To write about it The New York Times.

Steve Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, after which the band began to gain great popularity. The first album that Mackey was involved with was released in 1992 Separations. The band quickly rose to the top of British pop together with Oasis and Blur: just three years later, the band headlined the Glastonbury festival and the influential music magazine Melody Maker declared Pulp band of the year.

Mackey was born on November 10, 1966 in Sheffield, Great Britain. As a teenager, he frequently attended the concerts of the local band Pulp. Mackey has said in interviews that he immediately fell in love with the singer by Jarvis Cocker to the impressive essence.

Pulp was formed in 1978, but failed to gain popularity for years, and the band’s line-up changed several times. Separations-album, Pulp started making more pop songs, which appealed to a larger audience.

Mackey made songs with Jarvis Cocker. Massive hits were born, such as Common People and Disco 2000. Pulp broke up in 2001 with an album We Love Life after.

Mackey continued as a songwriter and producer for bands such as Arcade Fire and Florence + Machine.

The musician was also a keen photographer, and he did, for example, fashion shoots for Armani Exchange and For Marc Jacobs in the 2010s. He collaborated with his wife, fashion editor Kate Grand, on the fashion magazine she founded called Love.

Mackey lived with his wife in London and they had one child.

