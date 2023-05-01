Dead | Pugh Rogefeldt, the author of the Miuttohaukka song, has died

Rogefeldt, who had been ill for a long time, was 76 years old when he died.

Known Swedish rock musician Pugh Rogefeldt has died, said his son Michael Rogefeldt on Monday. Rogefeldt, who had been ill for a long time, was 76 years old when he died.

Rogefeldt died the night before Monday.

For Finns, Rogefeldt is perhaps best known for his song Aftonfalkenwhose late Riki Sorsa made into Finnish under the name Peregrine.

Also Hector has recorded Rogefeldt’s song I’m not a little boy. The name of the Finnish version is Snadi kundi from Stad.

Rogefeldt, who made his breakthrough in the late 1960s, was the last album released in 2008. Winn hjärta winn.

Rogefeldt performed at the first Ruisrock festival in 1970.