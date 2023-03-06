Dead | Professor Matti Klinge has died

In his work, Klinge’s main line was to oppose national complacency and place Finland as part of European history.
Of history professor Matti Klinge (b. 1936) has died at the age of 86. This is confirmed to HS by his son.
Matti Klinge received his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Helsinki in 1967. He was known for his polemical approach and his attitude of striving to grow the nation.
Klinge’s extensive literary production covers, among other things, numerous historical works, diaries, poems and a six-part series of memoirs collected over the course of a decade.
Helsinki in the 1950s, the university became not only a study and work community for Klinge, but also an object of research. He wrote multi-volume histories of both the student union and the university.
The university didn’t just remain a workplace for him, but over the decades it became a beloved way of life.
Klinge considered the transfer of tradition to be the university’s primary task.
His main line in his work was to oppose national complacency. Klinge considered the idea of Finnishness too narrow and emphasized that Finland should be understood and connected to the general history of Europe.
“Historians’ work is to raise people to the awareness that everything continues as always changing and as such without repeating itself”, Klinge said in an interview with HS in 2016.
The real ones in addition to his research topics, Klinge liked to talk about the importance of education, erudition, culture and manners. He often remembered to emphasize the value of the cultured elite, whose life background and anthropology, according to him, are not written enough in today’s world.
Klinge saw historical beauty taking shape in very long main lines, “on the road from brutality to refinement”.
With his extensive production and views, Klinge achieved public status as the “official state ideologist”, as Veli-Pekka Leppänen formulated in his book review in 2022.
