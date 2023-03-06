Dead | Professor Matti Klinge has died

In his work, Klinge’s main line was to oppose national complacency and place Finland as part of European history.

Of history professor Matti Klinge (b. 1936) has died at the age of 86. This is confirmed to HS by his son.

Matti Klinge received his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Helsinki in 1967. He was known for his polemical approach and his attitude of striving to grow the nation.

Klinge’s extensive literary production covers, among other things, numerous historical works, diaries, poems and a six-part series of memoirs collected over the course of a decade.

Helsinki in the 1950s, the university became not only a study and work community for Klinge, but also an object of research. He wrote multi-volume histories of both the student union and the university.

The university didn’t just remain a workplace for him, but over the decades it became a beloved way of life.

Klinge considered the transfer of tradition to be the university’s primary task.

His main line in his work was to oppose national complacency. Klinge considered the idea of ​​Finnishness too narrow and emphasized that Finland should be understood and connected to the general history of Europe.

“Historians’ work is to raise people to the awareness that everything continues as always changing and as such without repeating itself”, Klinge said in an interview with HS in 2016.

The real ones in addition to his research topics, Klinge liked to talk about the importance of education, erudition, culture and manners. He often remembered to emphasize the value of the cultured elite, whose life background and anthropology, according to him, are not written enough in today’s world.

Klinge saw historical beauty taking shape in very long main lines, “on the road from brutality to refinement”.

With his extensive production and views, Klinge achieved public status as the “official state ideologist”, as Veli-Pekka Leppänen formulated in his book review in 2022.

Professor Matti Klinge presented in Helsinki on January 12, 2012 the work CL Engel Home in Helsinki, heart in Berlin / Hemmet i Helsingfors, härtat i Berlin. In that year, Helsinki celebrated its 200th anniversary as the capital of Finland, and the book was published in its honor.

In 1996, the President of the Republic, Martti Ahtisaari, awarded Professor Matti Klinge the recognition award granted by the President Urho Kekkonen’s 70th Anniversary Foundation for his long-term and extensive literary activity on the status of Finland.

Prince Albert of Monaco (center) visited the Mannerheim Museum under the guidance of Professor Matti Klinge in Helsinki on August 30, 1988.

RKP MP Pär Stenbäck (right), Mrs. Sissel Stenbäck, Professor Matti Klinge and Mrs. Tellervo Koivisto socialize at the Presidential Palace’s Independence Day party on December 6, 1985.

Professor Matti Klinge looked through an old book in 1982.

French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing and Mrs. Anne-Aymone Giscard d’Estaing were on a state visit to Finland in June 1980. The guests were offered a welcome lunch at the Presidential Palace. In the photo, Mrs. Giscard d’Estaing and the President of the Republic Urho Kekkonen at lunch with the interpreter, Professor Matti Klinge, in between.

