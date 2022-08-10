Dead | President Niinistö from Loir: “Have a good trip to the unknown house dear friend”

“You touched us, the Finnish soul, so deeply,” Niinistö writes on Twitter.

President Sauli Niinistö photographed by the singer and actress Vesa-Matti Loiria In his Twitter message, “from the greatest to the greatest, deeply respected”.

Loiri died for a long illness on Wednesday. He was born in Helsinki on January 4, 1945. He was one of Finland’s most famous, most loved and most successful entertainers of all time.

After the news of his death came, Niinistö wrote on Twitter:

“The greatest, deeply respected Vesa-Matti Loiri is gone. You touched us, the Finnish soul, so deeply. Have a good trip to the unknown cabin dear friend.”

Niinistö visited Loir’s Loirinuotiolla talk show in 2014. At that time, they discussed, among other things, the sadness that unites them: Both have lost their wives in an accident.

Also the Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (center) described Loir as one of the “greatest artists of our time.”

“One of the greatest artists of our time is gone. Rest in peace, talented and strong Vesa-Matti Loiri. You left your mark on the hearts of Finns. And it doesn’t disappear from there. Strength for the grief of loved ones,” he wrote on Twitter.