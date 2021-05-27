Dead Praised Italian ballet dancer Carla Fracci has died at the age of 84

Carla Fracci was an international star praised for her practical approach to dance, technical prowess and lightness.

Italian ballet dancer Carla Fracci has died at the age of 84, according to news agency AFP. The matter was announced by the La Scala Theater in Milan on Thursday. Fracci died on May 27 in Milan after suffering from cancer for some time.

In the ballet world, Fracci was a concept and a living legend. In Italy, a dancer known as “La Fracci” always wore all-white. In particular, Fracci, known for his role as Giselle, danced with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Rudolf Nurejevin with.

Carla Fracci met with Pope Francis in April 2017.

Carla Fracci was born in Milan on August 20, 1936. At the age of 10, she began dancing at La Scala Ballet School, graduating in 1954.

As a prima ballerina, she was Yleni at the age of 20 and soon rose to become an international star praised for her practical approach to dance, technical prowess and lightness.

La Scalan in addition, Fracci danced in the National Ballet of England, the Royal Ballet of England, the Ballet of Stuttgart and the Royal Ballet of Sweden, among others.

Carla Fracci visited At the Finnish National Ballet 1994 at the New Year’s Gala. She danced with Alessandro Molin with her duet husband Beppe Menegattin design and English Wayne Eaglingin from a choreographed full-length ballet with a theme by the composer, the artist Alma Mahlerin life.

Biography of Carla Fracci Passo dopo Passo. La mia storia was released in 2013.

In social in the media Fraccia is remembered with warmth.

“Major. Divine and eternal, ”tweeted the Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini.