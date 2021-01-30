Dead Pop music reformer producer Sophie, 34, has died in an accident

Grammy-nominated musician and producer pioneer Sophie was also an important role model for transgender people.

British electropop musician, producer and dj Sophie, 34, has died early Saturday morning in Athens, Greece.

Representatives of the Sophie record company have confirmed the information to the media, including the Guardian. The artist died at about four in the morning at his home. The cause of death has been reported to be a “sudden accident”.

Pitchforkin according to Sophie died accidentally falling from a height.

Sophie was a visionary producer and trend setter who took electronic music in the direction of avant-garde pop. He also made music, among other things Madonna, Charli XCXand Vince Staplesin with. As a transgender woman, Sophie was also an important role model for many.

Sophie Xeon was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland. He released his debut single Nothing More to Say in 2013. He reached a wider audience with the song Bipp and the ensuing acclaimed singles compiled for the 2015 album Product.

The musician, who remained a mysterious producer, appeared on the internationally acclaimed debut album as an artist named Sophie Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (2018). The album was nominated for the best dance / electro album Grammy.

Sophie reported her transgender gender in 2018 Papermagazine, as well as what it means for him to bring his own identity to the public:

“Transgender is about taking control of one’s own body so that it coincides with soul and spirit so that they do not fight each other over who has the right to survive … It means there is no father or mother – just an individual who looks and experiences the world . ”

Fans and colleagues have received the news of the artist’s death in shock.

An electropopper from France called Christine and the Queens Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier writes on Twitter that Sophie was a star producer and visionary who “rebelled against a cramped normative society by being the ultimate winner as an artist and woman.”

“I can’t believe he’s gone. We must respect and value his memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers, ”he adds.