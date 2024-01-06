Dead Poets Society: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 6 January 2024, Epiphany Day, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1 Dead Poets Society (Dead Poets Society), a 1989 film directed by Peter Weir and starring Robin Williams, will be broadcast. The American Film Institute ranked it 52nd in its 100 Cheers, and the phrase, “Carpe diem, seize the day, kids, make your life extraordinary” ranked 95th in AFI's 100 Years… 100 Movie Quotes. But let's see together all the information in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

1959. John Keating, a literature teacher, is transferred to the Welton boys' boarding school in Vermont. Keating has an original teaching approach that pushes students to stand out from others and follow their own path; he also explains to his students that poetry should not be examined in a scientific way, as their textbooks teach, but represents the expression of man's feelings.

The teacher's unusual behavior intrigues the student Neil Perry, a boy incapable of dealing with his father, who, still mindful of the poverty before his marriage, prevents his son from doing any activity that could distract him from his studies.

In the period that follows, Keating continues with his original teaching method: the teacher's enthusiasm seems to infect the kids (even if his teaching annoys the principal), so much so that Neil tries to get a part in a play, revealing his desire to act to the shy Todd, his roommate; furthermore, the boys bring back to life a “clandestine” poetry group, the Sect of Extinct Poets, which they had discovered already existed in the years in which the professor was a student and of which he was the founder; finally, the shy Knox falls madly in love with the beautiful Chris Noel and tries at all costs to win her over. In the meantime, Neil receives a visit from his father, who forces him to leave the theater company: the young man tries to make him understand his passion for acting, but is overwhelmed by the authoritarian attitude of his father, who does not listen to reason. Neil, seeking help and comfort, goes to Keating's private lodgings that same evening; before staging the theatrical performance, Professor Keating asks his pupil for clarification about the outcome of the meeting with his father: the boy, lying, tells the professor that his father has given him permission to act. Meanwhile, the headmaster of the institute has discovered the existence of the Sect of Extinct Poets, without however being able to identify its members, while Knox discovers that Chris is engaged to a jealous boy who, at a party, punches him. However, he still decides to invite her to see Neil's performance and she accepts.

Dead Poets Society: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Dead Poets Society, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Robin Williams: prof. John Keating

Robert Sean Leonard: Neil Perry

Ethan Hawke: Todd Anderson

Josh Charles: Knox Overstreet

Gale Hansen: Charlie Dalton

Dylan KussmanRichard Cameron

Allelon Ruggiero: Steven Meeks

James Waterston: Gerard Pitts

Norman Lloyd: Principal Nolan

Kurtwood Smith: Mr. Tom Perry

Carla Belver: Mrs. Perry

Alexandra PowersChris Noel

Colin Irving: Chet Danburry

Leon Pownall: prof. McAllister

George Martin: Doctor Hager

John Cunningham: Mr. Anderson

Debra Mooney: Mrs. Anderson

Joe Aufiery: Chemistry Teacher

Matt Carey: Hopkins

Melora Walters: Gloria

Welker White: Tina

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Dead Poets Society live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 6 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Inifinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.