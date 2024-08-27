Home World

From: John Welte

Press Split

A six-seater plane crashed in the air over the Austrian state of Vorarlberg on Monday evening. The cause of the accident is a mystery.

Update from August 27, 3:43 p.m.: The search teams have found the pilot’s remains. According to the police, it was a 59-year-old Italian pilot who was on his way from Genoa to Straubing (Bavaria) on Monday morning. Data from the air traffic control company Austro Control show that the pilot initially wanted to fly over the area at a high altitude. The plane then suddenly lost altitude over the crash site and crashed, the police said. The exact cause of the accident will only be determined once the investigation by the Aircraft Accident Commission has been completed.

Parts of the wreckage were found on Monday evening in the mountains near Bludenz (Vorarlberg). © Bernd Hofmeister/dpa

Airplane crash in the Alps: fuselage and crew missing – 200 emergency personnel search for missing persons

First report from August 27, 3:35 p.m.: Bludenz – A mysterious aviation accident is keeping rescue teams in Austria and investigators on site as well as in Italy and Germany busy. A Beechcraft Baron 58 registered in the USA crashed near the town of Bludenz (Vorarlberg) over the Mottakopf mountain north of the famous Schesaplana peak.

At around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, the landlady of the Brüggele-Alp in the area of ​​the municipality of Brand reported oRf First, they heard the sound of an engine and then a loud bang. Since there was thick fog in the mountain region, no one could see what had happened. But the landlady called the emergency services. Rescue workers were immediately dispatched to search for the cause of the noise. Since the accident site was suspected to be on steep terrain, the mountain rescue team was sent to the slopes of the Mottakopf. As far as the weather permitted, the search teams were dropped off on the mountain by helicopter.

The search teams did indeed discover the wreckage of an airplane at an altitude of around 1,500 meters – a wing and other debris. But there was no trace of the fuselage or the crew. The search had to be called off because visibility was only five meters in some places. In addition to the mountain rescuers, the fire brigade, paramedics, police, dog teams, drones and three helicopters were deployed – a total of over 200 people.

A Beechcraft Baron 58 of this type crashed over the Alps. © Matti Blume/Wikipedia

Accident in the Alps: Air traffic control had been informed of a take-off in Italy and a landing in Bavaria

The police investigation revealed that a flight from Genoa to Straubing in Lower Bavaria had been registered with the Austrian air traffic control company Austro Control, with an apparently Italian pilot on board. The airport in Straubing confirmed IPPEN.MEDIAthat a corresponding flight plan had been registered there via the German air traffic control.

On Tuesday morning, the search teams were deployed again, and representatives from Austro Control, the Aircraft Accident Commission and the Alpine Police were also on site. The skies had cleared and the fuselage of the plane was quickly spotted from a helicopter at an altitude of around 1,500 metres. The searchers were flown to the scene of the accident.

Mysterious accident on flight to Bavaria: “The plane was on fire during the crash”

Vorarlberg police spokesman Fabian Marchetti reports IPPEN.MEDIA: “The plane was burning when it crashed, there is not much left of it, the wreckage is spread over a very large radius, so we have to assume that it crashed in the air.” He can rule out an explosion in the air. Data from air traffic control has shown that it was flying too low. At the moment, the authorities assume that only the Italian pilot was on board. Marchetti: “But we don’t know for sure how many people were on board.” The plane is registered in the USA, but stationed in Italy. There is currently no trace of the crew.

A helicopter was recovering the wreckage on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the accident is unclear, but Marchetti believes that there was a technical reason that could have caused the plane to break up in the air, perhaps due to material fatigue. There was no storm or thunderstorm. The Beechcraft Barion has been built since 1961.

In April, a Bavarian Cessna pilot was killed in a plane crash in Tyrol. Near Rüdesheim am Rhein, two passengers were lucky to survive when a small plane crashed. In contrast, 61 people were killed in a plane crash in Brazil recently.