Farewell to one of the historical faces of the small screen: the famous science popularizer and journalist Piero Angela passed away last night a 93 years old. The announcement of his death came directly from Twitter: his son Alberto posted his condolences this morning “Have a good trip dad“.

Dead Piero Angela, who was the historical face of scientific popularization on TV

Son of an anti-fascist family, Angela he was born in Turin on December 22, 1928. After his debut at the Rai radio newspaper, he switched to television, becoming a correspondent and then host of the news. From the seventies he had started making science popularization programs which culminated in 1981 with the groundbreaking “Quark” series, followed by “Superquark”, both of which were hugely successful. Finally, since 2000, together with his son Alberto, he signed the “Ulysses” program. Openly agnostic, in 1989 he was one of the founders of Cicap, the association for the control of pseudosciences.

Just a few days ago Piero Angela wanted to leave the last message of greeting to the viewers on the website of his SuperQuark program: “Dear friends, I’m sorry I am no longer with you after 70 years together. But nature also has its own rhythms. They have been very stimulating years for me that have led me to know the world and human nature. Above all I have had the good fortune to meet people who have helped me to achieve what every man would like to discover. Thanks to science and a method that allows us to face problems in a rational but at the same time human way “.

“Despite a long illness, I managed to complete all my programs and projects (even a small satisfaction: a jazz record on the piano …). But also, sixteen episodes dedicated to school on environmental and energy problems . It was an extraordinary adventure, lived intensely and made possible thanks to the collaboration of a large group of authors, collaborators, technicians and scientists. In turn, I tried to tell what I learned. Dear all, I think I did the my part. Try to do yours too for this difficult country of ours. A big hug “.

