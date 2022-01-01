Dead Piano artist Liisa Pohjola is dead

Pohjola, who was a professor of piano at the Sibelius Academy, was awarded the State Prize for Music during his career.

Pianist and a music educator Liisa Pohjola, 85, is dead. Pohjola’s son, the conductor, spoke about it Sakari Oramo.

Born in Seinäjoki in 1936, Pohjola performed with his siblings as a child. Also siblings Ensti, Erkki and Paavo Pohjola made significant careers in the field of music.

Liisa Pohjola gave her first concert at the Sibelius Academy in 1955. She began her career as a piano teacher at the Turku Conservatory and later moved on to teach at the Sibelius Academy.

In 1976, Pohjola was appointed Professor of Piano at the Sibelius Academy.

North was awarded in 2010 State Prize for Music.

In the justification for the award The North was called as a legend of Finnish piano and was especially praised as an interpreter of new Finnish music.