Former SM league goalkeeper Petri Koivisto guarded the goals of Oulu Kärppie and Espoo Blues in his league career.

Kiiming's Kiekko-Poikien foster Petri Koivisto has died at the age of 37. Koivisto, who played as a goalkeeper, was born on November 15, 1986. Koivisto, who lived in Oulu, died on January 26, 2024. Oulu Kärpät has confirmed the death news to the editor.

Koivisto moved from Kiiming's Kiekko-Poj to Oulu's Kärppi as a C-junior and rose to become the reserve coach of the SM league team at a young age. He served as Kärppie's second goalkeeper in the 2003–04 and 2005–06 seasons. In the last season, the Oulu team won the bronze medal in the Championship.

In years 2006–08 Koivisto played for Mestis: first in Kajaani Hoki and then in TuTo. He got to celebrate Mestis' championship in both clubs. In the 2007–08 season, the hockey website Jatkoaika selected Koivisto for the star crew of the season.

See also Erfurt wants to sue Thuringia for banning the Christmas market Petri Koivisto in action against Pori Ässi in October 2010.

For the 2008–09 season, Koivisto returned to Kärppi. He spent three seasons in Oulu. In the spring of 2009, Kärpät faced JYP in the SM league finals, which won the championship.

After the 2011 season, Koivisto's journey continued to Espoo. He managed to play 22 games for the Blues before the contract was terminated in the fall of 2011 due to personal reasons. According to his statistics, Koivisto was the best goalkeeper in the SM league that fall.

The 2011–12 season was Koivisto's last playing year.