Dead Peter Bogdanovich, who directed Citizen Kane’s comparable masterpiece, is dead – he also starred in The Sopranos and Kill Bill

American film director Peter Bogdanovich has died at the age of 82, reportedly international media.

Bogdanovich, who began his career as an influential film critic, became a film director in the late 1960s. His first guidance was Targerts in 1968, but as early as three years later, Bogdanovich directed the most important work of his career, of which he is still best remembered.

Completed in 1971 in black and white The last movie (The Last Picture Show) was Bogdanovich’s breakthrough and masterpiece, inspired by the brand directors of his time From John Ford, Howard Hawks and Orson From Welles.

To the small Located in a small town in Texas in the 1950s The last movie tells the growth story of three teenagers. Its themes are family breakdown and identity search.

The film depicts slowly crumbling American values ​​and is said to be one of the 1970s American films renaissance key films.

The film’s cast included several young people who later had a long career in Hollywood, such as Cybill Shepherd, Jeff Bridges and Ellen Burstyn. The last movie won several awards, mainly for acting performances. It was nominated for as many as eight Oscars and was compared to the film considered by many film experts to be the best Citizen Kaneen.

In the end, Bogdanovich’s film won two side Oscars that won Ben Johson and Cloris Leachman.

“I am shocked. He was a wonderful and brilliant artist. I will never forget The last movie premiere. I remember the audience at the end jumping to stand and clapping for at least 15 minutes, ”says the director Francis Ford Coppola To AFP.

In Bogdanovich, born in 1939, is also remembered Barbara Streisandin starred from 1970s movies Would you take ‘head? (What’s Up, Doc?) and Paper moon (Paper Moon). His other films include She’s Funny That Way (2014), The Thing Called Love (1993), Texasville (1990) and Mask (1985).

Since then, his directing career has begun to decline, and in recent decades, Bogdanovich has acted more than directed. He is remembered, for example, from a television series Get Shorty (2017–2019) and Soprano mixed Quentin Tarantino guidance Kill Bill movies.