Dead | Pertti Laaksonen, the bassist of the Dingo band, has died

Dingo band bassist Pertti “Pepe” Laaksonen (b. 1961) is dead. The matter is reported on Dingo's official Facebook pages.

The update states that Laaksonen died of a rapidly progressing illness in March 2024.

Laaksonen was part of the band MAC, which was active before Dingo in the early 1980s, whose lead singer was Pertti Neumann. Dingo Laaksonen only joined Dingo in 1984 after becoming a solo artist Jarkko Even in place of.

Laaksonen played on three Dingo albums and was also part of Dingo's comeback gigs in the 1990s and early 2000s. In 2002, he left the band, but returned to the lineup in 2017.

His only remaining solo album Brother moon appeared in 1988.

The news is updated.