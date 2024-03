Sea turtle meat is considered a delicacy among the people of Zanzibar, although it periodically leads to deaths from food poisoning.

Haji Bakari, the medical officer in Makwani district, said laboratory tests confirmed that all the victims had eaten sea turtle meat.

In November 2021, 7 people, including a 3-year-old child, died in Pemba after eating turtle meat, while 3 others were taken to hospital.