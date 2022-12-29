Dead Pelé, the causes of the death of the Brazilian champion
Pelé, a football legend, died at the age of 82 today, December 29, 2022. But what were the causes of the death of the Brazilian champion? Pelé had been ill with cancer for some time. Considered one of the strongest champions in history, he surrendered to the fight against colon cancer for which he had been operated on in September 2021. The former footballer had been hospitalized at the “Albert Einstein” hospital in Sao Paulo since 29 November to undergo to chemotherapy treatment.
However, his condition has worsened in recent days due to kidney and heart failure, for which he spent Christmas in hospital. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, this is Pelé’s real name, holds the record for goals scored: 1,281 in 1,363 matches. He won the World Cup three times with Brazil. O Rei’s daughter communicated the news of his death.
His career was inextricably linked to Santos, a team with which he played 19 seasons and with which he won 10 São Paulo titles, 5 consecutive Taça Brasil from 1961 to 1965, a Brazilian football record, 3 Rio-San Paolo tournaments, a Taça de Prata, 2 Copa Libertadores, 2 Intercontinental Cups and a Super Cup of Intercontinental Champions.
Pele was the only footballer to have won three World Cups. Not even eighteen-year-old Pelé was deployed as a starter in the 1958 World Cup, the first won by the Seleção who beat hosts Sweden 5-2 in the final. In that final Pele scored one of the best goals ever. Four years later there was Brazil’s second World Cup, but the Brazilian number 10 only played the first game in which he was injured. At home there was talk of a macumba by Amarildo’s father, a striker who was Pelé’s reserve and who then played in Serie A for many years.
In 1970 Pelé triumphed in Mexico, in the final played at the Azteca Italy was defeated 4-1. O’Rey scored a beautiful goal, with an impressive break that went down in history. Brazil thus definitively won the Rimet Cup. Pele became the first footballer to win three World Cups, and at the moment he is still the only one. Overall with Brazil he played 92 games and scored 77 goals, and is still the best scorer ever for the Selecao. He scored his first goal on his debut, he was sixteen years and eight months old, against Argentina.
