Dead Pelé, the causes of the death of the Brazilian champion

Pelé, a football legend, died at the age of 82 today, December 29, 2022. But what were the causes of the death of the Brazilian champion? Pelé had been ill with cancer for some time. Considered one of the strongest champions in history, he surrendered to the fight against colon cancer for which he had been operated on in September 2021. The former footballer had been hospitalized at the “Albert Einstein” hospital in Sao Paulo since 29 November to undergo to chemotherapy treatment.

However, his condition has worsened in recent days due to kidney and heart failure, for which he spent Christmas in hospital. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, this is Pelé’s real name, holds the record for goals scored: 1,281 in 1,363 matches. He won the World Cup three times with Brazil. O Rei’s daughter communicated the news of his death.

His career was inextricably linked to Santos, a team with which he played 19 seasons and with which he won 10 São Paulo titles, 5 consecutive Taça Brasil from 1961 to 1965, a Brazilian football record, 3 Rio-San Paolo tournaments, a Taça de Prata, 2 Copa Libertadores, 2 Intercontinental Cups and a Super Cup of Intercontinental Champions.