Dead | Pekka Mattila's death leaves a big gap in the education of business people – “The shock at the institution is huge”

Timo Korkeamäki, dean of Aalto University's School of Economics, describes Pekka Mattila as having played an important role in ensuring that Aalto University has remained relevant in terms of business life as well.

“Pekka leaves behind such a huge gap that it is difficult to imagine a single person who could fill it.”

This is how the dean of Aalto University's School of Economics describes it Timo Korkeamäki professor of marketing Pekka Mattilaa. Born in 1978, Mattila died of a sudden illness.

Mattila was appointed professor of marketing at Aalto University last year. Before that, he worked, among other things, as a working life professor at Aalto University.

“The shock at the institution is huge,” says Korkeamäki.

According to Korkeamäki, Mattila did a lot of work at the seams of economics, not only within the marketing department, but also in fashion, for example.

In addition, Mattila was an excellent trainer.

“Certainly the number one in Finland, I would argue. A large number of Finnish managers and business people have benefited from his training,” says Korkeamäki.

Korkeamäki says that Mattila also understood the importance of doing practice for science. According to Korkeamäki, Mattila was a big help in that Aalto University has remained relevant to business life as well.

As a colleague, Mattila was extremely energetic and full of ideas, says Korkeamäki.

“He was a person who was very useful to listen to. I've only been at Aalto for four years, but there were many times when I wanted to get Peka's opinion on decisions,” he says.

“I greatly appreciated his vision, especially in how we create bridges between practical work and deep academic research.”

For years The CEO of the marketing and advertising agency N2 Helsinki, who knew Mattila and worked with him Alex Nieminen According to Mattila, he tirelessly reminded the business world and business leaders of the importance of marketing. As a result of Mattila's death, there is a big gap in marketing education in the business world.

“He also got other people moving and was interested in sharing his expertise and developing the business world,” says Nieminen.

Nieminen emphasizes that Mattila's marketing know-how was based on strong theoretical knowledge combined with modern and progressive thinking.

“He was certainly one of the people who most influenced the teaching of Finnish marketing in the last decade.”

As a person, Mattila was passionate and outspoken, even shameless, says Nieminen. At the same time, however, he was open to listening to the thoughts of others and dared to question his own views as well.

“The academic world is often associated with dustiness, but he cleaned it up with his own fresh breeze.”

Nieminen says that he has become close with Mattila especially during the past few years and that Mattila has been his sparring help, among other things, after Nieminen was appointed professor of working life at the University of Turku. As recently as last week, they were talking several times and planning a meeting.

“He was an extremely influential, impressive and captivating person who loved art and the good life. This is an extremely sad thing.”

He was a great person. The Minister of Social Security sums it up with these words Sanni Grahn-Laasonen acting as State Secretary Laura Rissanen Pekka Mattila's life.

Rissanen got to know Mattila at the end of the 1990s at the University of Helsinki's National Student Conference.

“Already at a young age, I remember being puzzled by his general education. Since then, I have admired the way he has built his career,” says Rissanen.

“He had an eye for the beauty of life.”

Mattila was an active social debater and she was not afraid to voice her opinions.

“Pekka was sharp-tongued. He enjoyed provoking, because that's how he got the conversation going, but I was left with a caring image of him above all. His last question was always, “How are you?”

Rissanen says that he ran into Mattila for the last time before Christmas. Rissanen was on his way to Tanssi's house, he no longer remembers Mattila's past.

“Of course, he immediately knew what I was going to see.”

Correction 24.1. at 5:56 p.m.: Rissanen and Mattila met at the University of Helsinki's Kokomus students at the National Student Conference, not at the Helsinki Kokomus students, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.