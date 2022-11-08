Dead | Pekka Kare, general director of the Munich 1972 Olympic Games, has died

Pekka Kare won Finland’s first and last World Weightlifting Championships so far. Kare was a versatile sports influencer and team leader.

8.11. 18:55 | Updated 8.11. 19:02

Sports influencer Pekka Kare is dead. He died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in the bed ward of the Siunti Health Center.

He was born in the rural municipality of Vyborg on April 14, 1931.

Kare was the general manager of the Finnish team at the Munich Olympic Games in 1972. He was the honorary chairman of the Finnish Weightlifting Association. Among other things, he served as vice-chairman of the Sports Association of the Kingdom of Finland (SVUL) and the Finnish Olympic Committee.

Kare was involved in the founding of the Paavo Nurme Foundation and the Athletes’ Professional Promotion Foundation and served on their boards until his death. By training, he was a deputy judge.

Ripple practiced several sports, of which weightlifting was the most beloved. He was the team leader of the weightlifters at the Olympic Games in the capital of Mexico, Mexico City, in 1968.

Kare was founding the European Weightlifting Federation and was a member of the board of the International Weightlifting Federation.

As president of the Finnish Weightlifting Association, he brought the sport’s World Championship competitions to Finland for the first and so far the only time. The peak moment of the games organized in Lahti in 1998 was Karoliina Lundahl world Championship.

Kare was influential in Siunti’s municipal board and council. He was once a parliamentary election candidate from the center’s lists.