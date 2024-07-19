Friday, July 19, 2024
Dead | Pei-pei Cheng, known for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, has passed away

July 19, 2024
Dead | Pei-pei Cheng, known for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, has passed away
Pei-pei Cheng, called the “Queen of Swords”, was 78 years old when she died.

Female action stars a Chinese actress considered a pioneer Pei-pei Cheng has died at the age of 78, Cheng’s descendants say in his official on his Facebook page. Born in 1946, Cheng died of a degenerative brain disease.

Having studied Chinese dance and ballet, Cheng rose to stardom in the 1960s by appearing in several Hong Kong Shaw– produced by the brothers Wuxiain action movies.

Time Out magazine in the interview Cheng said the sword was his favorite weapon. Thanks to her fierce battle scenes, she got the title “queen of swords”.

In the West, Pei-pei Cheng is best known Ang Lee from the film he directed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), where she played the story’s villain, Jadekett. The film was a huge international success and won four Academy Awards. Protagonist Michelle Yeoh offered his condolences on Cheng’s death on Instagram.

Cheng’s last role was for Disney Mulan’s in a new version in 2020.

Pei-pei Cheng at an award ceremony in Los Angeles in 2001. Picture: Milan Ryba / ZUMA


