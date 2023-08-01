Dead | Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens has died

Reubens was particularly known for his role as the comic Pee-Wee Herman.

Actor Paul Reubens, best known for his role as the comic Pee-Wee Herman, has died. American 70-year-old Reubens died on Sunday after years of fighting cancer, the news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called Reubens on Twitter an excellent and eccentric comedian who made both children and their parents laugh.

Born in New York in 1952, Reubens began his career as a comedian in Los Angeles in the 1970s. He played Pee-Wee Herman on stage, on television, and in director Tim Burton’s 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

He also briefly appeared in series, among others 30 Rock and Ally McBeal.

In the year 1991 Reubens was accused of exposing himself at an adult entertainment theater in Florida.

He was also charged with possession of sexual material depicting children in 2004, but the charge was dismissed after Reubens pleaded guilty to possession of indecent material.