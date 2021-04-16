Saturday, April 17, 2021
Dead Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory Dies at 52

April 16, 2021
McCrory died of cancer.

British actor Helen McCrory has died at the age of 52, tells the BBC, among others.

McCrory’s spouse, the actress, told the media Damian Lewis. Lewis says in a press release McCrory died of cancer. He died at home.

McCrory is a well-known drama series in recent years Peaky Blindersin About the role of Aunt Polly. In addition, he starred Harry Potter in the film series Draco Malfoy’s mother Narcissa Malfoy in the last three films in the series.

McCrory and Lewis were married in 2007. They have two children.

Lewis is especially known Comrades in arms (Band of Brothers) and For the fatherland (Homeland) series.

