Sunday, December 4, 2022
Dead | Patrick Tambay, who drove in the F1 series in the 1980s, died

December 4, 2022
Tambay won two races in his career.

Former F1 driver Patrick Tambay has died at the age of 73 from a long-term illness, his family said on Sunday. Tambay, who won two F1 races in the 1980s, suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Patrick Tambay in 2017. Picture: Iroz Gaizka/AFP

The Frenchman Tambay drove for several teams in his F1 career, and he won two races with Ferrari. The first of them came in Hockenheim in 1982 and the latter the following season in Imola.

Tambay’s arrival at Ferrari was accompanied by tragedies. He replaced in 1982 in the stable Gilles Villeneuve after this death. Villeneuve died in qualifying for the Belgian GP in 1982. Teammate by Didier Piron His F1 career ended in the same season with bad leg injuries he got after driving Alain Prostin behind the car.

After his racing career, Tambay worked, among other things, as a television commentator and was involved in local politics.

