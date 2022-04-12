A hospital in the British town of Grimsby has been deeply embarrassed after a deceased patient spent four days in an emergency room without anyone noticing. The board admits the mistake and is going through the dust in a statement.

The patient, whose identity has not been released, died not long ago at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, 150 kilometers east of Manchester. How the person could have gone undetected by staff for so long is under investigation by UK health authorities, writes BBC News†

The relatives have been offered an apology from the hospital. "We are investigating why the patient was not brought to the morgue on time," hospital director Peter Reading told the regional news site. GrimbsyLive† "We have informed the family and once again I would like to offer my condolences and apologies. We will share the findings of the investigation with the family as soon as they are available. We have also reported the incident to the relevant external organizations."

What caused the person to die has not been made public due to privacy concerns. The patient was still taken to the morgue. It is unclear whether the family will take legal action.