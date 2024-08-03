Dead | Pasi Ikonen trained purposefully even in hospice care – Janne Salmi tells about the duo’s last meeting

Dead|World champion Janne Salmi was competing when Pasi Ikonen, who was jogging, came by.

Orientation world champion Pasi Ikonen died on Saturday at the age of 44, exhausted by a long illness. He had been in hospice care for months.

Ikosen was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017. He had been operated on for it many times. Although the situation looked better at times, the last stage took the strength.

Former top orienteer and world champion Janne Salmi met Ikonen for the last time outside last February. Due to the circumstances, the meeting was quick, but it was memorable.

“I was orienteering myself on winter skis. Pasi was jogging and came over. We chatted for a while. I had no idea then what was coming. I imagined the treatments were working. After talking, we high-fived and said we’ll see each other”, says Salmi.

About a month and a half later, Ikonen was already in hospice care.

“I thought it couldn’t be true,” says Salmi.

Strait was informed of Ikonen’s death on Saturday in Turku at the World Orienteering Veterans Championships, whose organizing organization he works for.

The news brought sadness to the surface, although it did not come as a complete surprise.

“I knew about Pasi’s situation when I had visited him in the hospice unit after Midsummer. In a way this [nukkuminen pois] was a relief, but of course also very sad news – especially for his loved ones,” Salmi said on Saturday from the early evening.

At the time of Salme’s last visit, Ikonen was in such bad shape that he was not necessarily aware of the visit.

Being in hospice care did not completely crush Iko, but he tried to maintain a positive attitude.

“He had told his friends that he is the only one who has gone to a hospice in carbon fiber sneakers,” says Salmi.

Janne Salmi as head coach of the Finnish national orienteering team in 2006.

Even during hospice care, Ikonen took good care of his condition for as long as he could. He exercised purposefully even in the early stages of his hospice care. Apparently, he was still training in May.

Ikonen was an orienteering man to the core.

“Pasi was an extremely kind and kind person, but in difficult times he withdrew. When he stopped drinking alcohol, he found a common-law wife and had a child,” says Salmi.

Strait and Ikonen were national team mates for a long time. After this, Salmi coached the national team, where Ikonen still played sports.

Salmi later hired Ikonen to work at the Turku Sports Academy, but the employment relationship ended earlier than planned due to Ikonen’s personal problems.

Ikonen suffered from mental health problems and alcoholism, which he talked about in public in 2012. Matters were also discussed with Ikonen’s ex-fiancé, the guide Minna Kaupin in a book published in 2020.

Ikonen got sober in 2018.

Salmi tweeted on Saturday that Ikonen died near the landscapes where the World Championships for orienteering veterans are taking place.

At the opening ceremony of the Veterans World Championships at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, a moment of silence was held in honor of Ikonen on Saturday afternoon.

An icon won the world championship at the home games in Tampere in 2001. In addition, he won two European championships and several other prestigious medals.

Salmi, 55, won the World Championship gold in the sprint in 1997 and in the relay in 2001, besides which he also achieved several other World Championship medals in his top career. Salmi currently works as the head coach of the Norwegian national orienteering team, but lives in Finland.