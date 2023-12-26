Dead | Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun has died

The actor was found in a car in a park in Seoul.

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has died, says news agency Yonhap according to Reuters. Lee was 48 years old when he died.

Lee became an internationally known actor from the 2019 blockbuster film Parasitewhich made history in 2020 by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

According to the police, Lee was found dead in a car in a park in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Wednesday. There was a burning briquette in the car next to the actor.

The actor's wife had informed the police that Lee had left his home and left behind a suicide note.

Before his death, Lee had been suspected of using cannabis and other drugs. The police had questioned him about the matter three times, last weekend for 19 hours.

South Korea has strict drug laws. Drug offenses usually result in a prison sentence of at least six months. This year, the country's government has taken strong anti-drug measures due to the rapid increase in drug crimes.

Lee acted tinged with black humor Parasite– in the film, the father of the rich Park family. In the film about inequality in South Korean society, the poor Kim family infiltrates the home of the rich Park family as servants.

Lee also had several leading roles in South Korean films. He also starred in the 2021 series Dr. Brainwhich was the first Korean-language original series on Apple TV+.

Recently, however, Lee had been sidelined from TV projects due to his drug scandal, according to Korean media.