Dead | Oulu Kärppie's long-time background force Seppo Arponen has died

Arponen is remembered in the business world and as a strong background force of Oulu Kärppie.

Oulu Kärppi's long-term power figure Seppo Arponen is dead. He was 80 years old when he died. He was suffering from a serious illness.

Told about Arponen's death Kaleva.

Arponen became chairman of Kärppie in 1995 after Kärpät had gone bankrupt. Arponen, who has also been successful in business, and Juha Junnon under the management, Kärpät got back on its feet and returned to the SM league in 2000.

Company won four Finnish championships during Arpose's presidency from 1995–2009 and was otherwise one of the country's long-term winners.

According to Kaleva, Arponen, who received the title of industrial councilor, held positions of trust on the boards of more than 40 companies and organizations.

In the 1970s, Arponen worked as a peacekeeper in Cyprus and Suez.