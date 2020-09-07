Lifeless Oscar-winning Czech director Jiří Menzel has died on the age of 82

Czech movie director Jiří Menzel has died on the age of 82 years. His spouse advised me about it on Sunday Olga Menzelova.

Based on Menzelova, the teacher had had critical well being issues for a very long time.

Born in Prague in 1938, Menzel was one of the crucial important administrators of the brand new wave of Czechoslovak cinema within the Nineteen Sixties.

Václav Neckár and Jitka Bendová within the movie Tightly Guarded Trains.­

He received the Oscar for Finest Overseas Language Movie in 1967 for his movie Fastidiously guarded trains. The movie was Menzel’s first function movie directing.

Fastidiously guarded trains is a tragicomic progress story set in World Warfare II. It’s based mostly on a Czech creator Bohumil Hrabalin novel.

Menzel and creator Bohumil Hrabal.­

Menzel’s movie My village from 1985 was additionally nominated for an Oscar for a international language movie for his final remaining movie, I served to the King of England, he directed in 2006.

Menzel final visited Finland on the Sodankylä Movie Competition in 2016.