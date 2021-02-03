Dead Oscar winner Hal Holbrook is dead – remembered for the Watergate scandal “Deep Throat” and the Mark Twain performance he also brought to Finland

Hal Holbrook performed the Mark Twain monologue for over 60 years and took it around the United States and the world.

Prize actor Hal Holbrook is dead, they say The New York Times and the news agency Reuters. Holbrook died at the age of 95 on January 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California. His assistant confirmed the death on Monday, February 1st.

Holbrook was known as an American author of legend Mark Twainia about his monologue and his roles in several classic films, including his role in The Throat The men of the president (1976)

In 2008, Holbrook was awarded an Oscar for Best Actor of the Year for his role Sean Pennin in the movie At the mercy of the wilderness. At the same time, he became the oldest male actor ever to be awarded an Oscar – later, however, the record has already been broken. Holbrook was 85 at the time. Holbrook received a total of five Emmy Awards.

Very however, Holbrook’s most fame came from the one-man performance he created Mark Twain Tonight.

The performance introduced an American legend, writer, humorist, and social critic who is already spending his old age, combining his writings. The subjects of the monologue moved from religion to politics and human weakness, but Holbrook in particular emphasized Twain’s humorous side.

Also noteworthy was Holbrook’s exceptional resemblance to Twain, which he conjured up with thick white mustaches, makeup, a wig, a white suit, and a cigar.

Holbrook began developing his performance as early as his studies in the 1950s and tested it in New York nightclubs. At the end of the decade, he also took it off-Broadway. On Broadway, it premiered in 1966.

The last performance was on Broadway in 2006, but Holbrook continued to perform Twain until 2017.

In the meantime, Holbrook also had time to perform Twain on an international tour sponsored by the U.S. State Department around the world, as well as in all U.S. states and even the smallest cities. He is estimated to have performed Twain a total of 2,000 times over 60 years. Holbrook received the Tony Award for his performance in 1966, and the following year’s television performance brought him an Emmy nomination.

“Mark Twain is something very valuable to me. The role has been like my other hand for me my whole life, ”Holbrook said in a 2007 NRP interview.

Holbrook also brought his performance to Finland as part of the European tour. Helsingin sanomat newspaper told in 1960 how the show lasted two hours, but Holbrook disguised it took up to three and a half hours. The performance was held in the hall of the Helsinki Conservatory.

Hal Holbrook visited Finland in 1960.­

On the big screen Holbrook’s first role was in 1966 Sidney Lumet’n in the movie The Group. He broke into the consciousness of a larger audience Clint Eastwood as a counter actor Dirty Harry in the first sequel Magnum .44 (1973).

He was also seen in the movies Creepshow, Your days are numbered, Oliver Stone Wall Street – a street of money and power, Sydney Pollackin Firm and Steven Spielbergin guided Lincoln in 2012.

The memorable role was also Martin Sheenin the character’s partner in the film That Certain Summer in 1972. It is said to have been the first television film to portray homosexuals sympathetically.

Holbrookin the most famous roles on the big screen were Deep Throat Alan J. Pakulan directed, in a multiple Oscar-winning film The men of the president. It told the true story of the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s, a hack that led to the president Richard Nixonin get rid of.

The deep throat was The Washington Post reporters Bob Woodwardin and Carl Berstein an unknown source of information whose information led to the revelation of the Watergate scandal. The identity of the data leaker was concealed for decades. It was not revealed until 2005, when the former deputy director of the FBI W. Mark Felt revealed that it was that source of information.

In the film, the most famous replica of the character played by Holbrook was “Follow the money”. In reality However, Mr Mark Felt did not say so.