“Dead or alive.” The Israeli army pledges to reach Sinwar

In light of the continuing battles in the Gaza Strip and the fluctuating negotiations, the fate of the Hamas leader in the Strip remains unknown, amid conflicting information also in this context.

Hagari answered a question about whether the Israeli army knew the location of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He said: “I do not think the question is where (he is located). The goal is that we will reach him, alive or dead. We will reach him, no matter how long it takes.” He continued, “The goal of the war is to ensure that October 7 will not happen again, forever.” He stressed: “We will end the operation in Rafah,” and added: “Rafah is very important. There are kidnappers in Rafah.”

A Washington Post report said on Tuesday that the Israeli army is confident that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding inside a "network" of tunnels under southern Gaza. But he is surrounded by human shields of hostages with the aim of deterring his arrest or killing, which frustrates Israel's efforts to dismantle the organization and end the war that has been going on for more than four months.

And according to The newspaper Current and former Israeli officials said in interviews Israeli operation In Gaza it can only end after arrest Sinwar Or kill him or end his ability to manage the organization.