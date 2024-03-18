The national premiere of 'Alive or dead' It has the Peruvian public in suspense. The movie It is presented as a thriller that aims to address the mystery surrounding the suicide of Alan García, an event that shook Peru on April 17, 2019 and took over media headlines around the world.

On March 18, just one month after the film's release and another death anniversary of the former president of Peru, the production company in charge of the project, Jungle Pictures, revealed a new trailer with Stephany Orué in the role of journalist Carmen Ríos.

What is the synopsis of 'Dead or Alive'?

“In the midst of the uncertainty caused by the alleged suicide of former president Alan García, the journalist Carmen Rios begins an intense search that aims to discover the mystery surrounding the case, and thus answer the great question that still haunts the minds of all of Peru: Is Alan García alive or dead?”, reads the official synopsis of the film. .

The film has been directed by Jorge Prado Alvarado, who has a vast career behind the cameras, and has the script by Ursula Vilca, known for 'El gospel de la carne' and 'Nasca Yuukai'.

New teaser for 'Dead or Alive'

The new trailer for 'Dead or Alive' shows Carmen Ríos (Stephany Orúe) and his cameraman (Sergio Galliani) in front of García's house. The journalist raises a series of questions about the case, including the question of why the self-inflicted gunshot that the former president had inflicted was not heard and why there was no blood at the scene.

“What began as a day where Peru was going to witness the capture of Alan García, everything took a radical turn when the news became the supposed death of the former president. In the midst of the chaos and uncertainty, only one journalist was in the outskirts of the house witnessing these events that paralyzed the entire country. This is the panorama in which the recent trailer for the film 'Dead or Alive: the García File' places us,” the producer Jungle contextualizes the teaser.

When is 'Dead or Alive', a film about the death of Alan García, released?

It will hit theaters in Peru soon. The national premiere of the film 'Dead or Alive' will be on April 18, 2024one day after commemorating five years since the death of Alan García.

We remember that the death of the former president of Peru was announced on April 17, 2019. Previously, that same day, representatives of the Prosecutor's Office and the Police had entered his home in Miraflores with a preliminary arrest warrant for corruption crimes linked to the case. Odebrecht. However, the former president locked himself in his room claiming that he was going to call his lawyer and shot himself in the head. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he died after suffering brain hemorrhage and three cardiorespiratory arrests.

In which theaters can the film 'Dead or Alive: The García File' be seen?

Jungle Pictures announced that Dead or Alive will be released exclusively on the big screen and can be seen in all theaters in Peru. As of March 18, 2024, two chains have already included the film about Alan García among their upcoming releases on their respective web portals: Cineplanet and Cinemark.