'Dead or alive' gave a lot to talk about in recent days after touching on the topic of Alan García's suicide. This new film, which is under the production of the national studio Jungle Pictureswill tell us the details of the tragic event that had the former president of Peru as the protagonist and that paralyzed the country on April 17, 2019. A few days ago, those in charge of the film released a preview of what this story will be before the leak that he had on social networks.

Therefore, to avoid any other similar case, the same production company was in charge of disseminating the official poster for 'Dead or Alive', in which we see part of the cast, as well as its confirmed release date. In this note, learn all the details of this film, which promises to give something to talk about.

Watch the trailer for 'Dead or Alive' HERE

When is the Peruvian film 'Dead or Alive' released?

As can be seen in the official poster released by Jungle Pictures, 'Alive or dead' will hit theaters in the country on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The director of the film is Martin Casapianational filmmaker who had previous participation in titles such as 'Maligno' (2016), 'A tu lado' (2018), 'La Foquita: el 10 de la calle' (2019), 'Hipoxemia' (2020), etc.

'Dead or alive: the García file' seems to be the official title of the film, whose poster leaves a question in the air that could find an answer in the development of the footage: can someone disappear without a trace?

What is 'Dead or Alive' about?

For now, 'Alive or dead' It does not yet have an official synopsis; However, from what could be seen in the first preview of the film, it will deal with the last moments of life of the former president of Peru Alan García, who took his own life after receiving a visit to his home from police officers, who They were preparing to transfer him to prison.

This is the official poster for 'Dead or Alive'. Photo: Jungle Pictures

Let us remember that the Judiciary issued a preliminary arrest order against the former APRA leader due to the alleged bribes he received from the Brazilian construction company. Odebrecht. Given this, a police team, accompanied by a representative of the Public Ministry, approached García's home to make the arrest effective.

After seeing them at your door, Alan Garcia He announced that he was going to his room to, supposedly, call his lawyer; However, minutes later a gunshot alerted the officers, who went to the bedroom and certified that the former president had shot himself in the head.

What is the cast of the movie 'Dead or Alive'?

After seeing the trailer, it was discovered that Omar Garcia and Hugo Salazar They would be part of the cast, but with the reveal of the poster it was possible to know which other artists will participate in 'Alive or Dead'. As the main image it appears Stephany Orúea renowned national actress who would be in charge of the leading role.

Along with Orúe, other actors of the stature of Tatiana Astengo, Sergio Galliani, Luis Ángel Pinasco, Américo Zuñiga, Katerina D'Onofrio, Cathy Saenz and Merly Morello. At the moment it is unknown which characters they will play, but the poster shows that Orúe and Galliani will be journalists, while Zúñiga, D'Onofrio and García will be police officers, and Morello would also be a nurse.

Martín Casapía, a 27-year-old Peruvian director, will be in charge of directing 'Alive or Dead'. Photo: Instagram/Martín Casapía

In the absence of the other actors who will participate in this production, the name of the actor who will play the role also remains to be confirmed. Alan Garciaso we must be attentive to what the production company may report in the coming days.

