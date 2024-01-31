'Dead or alive' will be the new Peruvian film that will focus on the death of Alan García, former president of Peru, who lost his life after attacking himself on April 17, 2019, after police officers went to his home to arrest him as part of the construction company's bribery investigation process Odebrecht. The person in charge of the film is the national producer Jungle Pictureswho released the first look at his new project.

However, the dissemination of the teaser for this film was due, according to the company, to a previous leak on social networks, so they decided to make the trailer public before the date they had planned.

When is 'Dead or Alive' released?

“Very soon you will discover the mystery behind the case that shocked all of Peru. 'Dead or alive: the García file', coming soon only in theaters”was the notice he shared Jungle Pictures in the teaser description 'Alive or dead'implying that the film does not yet have a specific release date, so we will have to wait for the official announcement from the developers.

Alan García was president of Peru on two occasions: in the periods of 1985-1990 and 2006-2011. Photo: AFP

It is important to highlight that the person in charge of the production of the film will be Martin Casapiayoung Peruvian filmmaker who worked on films such as 'Maligno' (2016), 'A tu lado' (2018), 'La Foquita: el 10 de la calle' (2019), 'Hypoxemia' (2020), among others.

What will the movie 'Dead or Alive' be about?

Although the film does not yet have an official synopsis, from what is seen in the trailer, it would focus on the death of former president Alan García and the true reasons that led him to take his life after a group of police officers showed up. in his home to arrest him.

What is also not known is whether the script of 'Alive or dead' It will be original or based on the book of the same name written by journalist José Vásquez Cárdenas, which was published in 2020 and which reflects his investigation of the events, in which he compiles testimonies and photographs that portray the event that paralyzed the country.

What is the cast of 'Dead or Alive'?

Another detail that is unknown about 'Alive or dead' It is the cast of actors that it will have; However, according to the trailer that was published, we could see that Omar Garcia will be one of the police officers who was present at Alan García's house, while Hugo Salazar He would be the representative of the Public Ministry that led the operation for his arrest.

What happened to Alan García?

On April 17, 2019, a representative of the Public Ministry, accompanied by members of the National Police, approached the house of the former Apra leader at 6:27 am. Alan Garciaafter learning of the preliminary detention order for 10 days against him issued by the Judiciary.

According to Carlos Morán, Minister of the Interior at that time, García entered his room with the excuse of calling his lawyer; However, at 6:31 am, a gunshot inside his house alerted his loved ones, who forced the door to his room and confirmed that the former president had shot himself in the head.

Alan García was going to be preliminarily detained after it was proven that he received illegal payments from Odebrecht. Photo: AFP

After that, the Police transferred him to the Casimiro Ulloa Hospital in critical condition. Four hours later, Nidia Vílchez, along with leaders of the APRA party, confirmed that their leader had died as a result of the shot, which caused a massive cerebral hemorrhage and cardiorespiratory arrest.

