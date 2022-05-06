Dead or Alive 6 was launched three years ago, and for a franchise that has been around for a long time, that means fans of the series are starting to wonder how long it will take before the next chapter arrives. Although this question can only be answered by Koei Tecmo, some very interesting information has emerged about it.

Lately, Hiroaki Morita from Team Ninja through Twitter revealed that after the launch of Dead or Alive 6, a small team of the studio focused on launching small updates for the game, as well as developing Dead or Alive 7. The latter, however, was eventually canceled when Yohei Shinbori, a key member of the series’ creative team, has retired. Morita later made his profile private, but at this link you can take a look at his tweet.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily indicate that there aren’t any plans to return to the fight series for Team Ninja, as it’s not unusual for blueprints to be discarded and eventually picked again, but at least it makes it clear that the wait for Dead or Alive 7 will be longer than expected.

Team Ninja is currently working on a new action game based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms, but there is no news of any other projects.

Source: Wccftech