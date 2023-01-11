Dead | One of the “original top models”, Tatjana Patitz, has died at the age of 56

Tatjana Patitz died on Wednesday in California at the age of 56.

German top model and actress Tatjana Patitz has died at the age of 56, says, among other things, the fashion magazine Vogue.

The cause of death of Patitz, who died on Wednesday, has not been made public.

Patitz was born in 1966 in Hamburg, Germany to an Estonian-German family. He spent part of his childhood in Skanör, southern Sweden.

Patitz’s modeling career started in 1983 when she was 17 years old. He participated in a model competition in Stockholm and finished third. The prize was a trip to Paris and a fixed-term modeling contract. However, it took Patitz a few more years before decent work started to become available.

A turning point happened in 1988, when a German photographer Peter Lindbergh photographed Patitz together with five other models, says Vogue. In the picture White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu the models pose in white collared shirts. Lindbergh also photographed the five models in the picture for the January 1990 British Vogue cover.

English pop singer and songwriter George Michael noticed the cover photo and asked the models to perform Freedom! ’90 – with the music video of his hit song. The women who appeared in the video became top models in their field, internationally known top models, also called “original top models”.

Patitz appeared in major fashion magazines during her career, in addition to Vogue and Elle, among others. He modeled for Chanel, for example, and acted Sean Connery with The rising sun in the movie (1993).

Patitz lived most of his adult life in California, USA. He died in California. Patitz had one child.