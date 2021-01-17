Dead One of Pave Maijanen’s last wishes came true in the summer – According to a friend, the musician’s photos show the moments when life is at its best

“I think they compete with shots from any professional photographer,” says Stefan Bremer, the art photographer who curated Maijanen’s exhibition.

At the age of 70 dead Pave Maijanen is known for many musical things: during his career he worked as a singer, songwriter, bassist, drummer, keyboardist, guitarist and producer.

Instead, less well known is he as a photographer.

I did so despite the fact that organizing my own exhibition was one of his last wishes.

The first photographs Maijanen took Agfa with a box camera as early as the early 1960s. He bought his first camera in the 1970s and the hobby began.

“There are almost always people or people in my pictures. I especially like strong contrasts and like to describe situations and movement. I never use the flash, ”he told HS in the story last September.

Photographic artist Stefan Bremer curates Pave Maijanen’s photo exhibition.­

Oman Maijanen took the photo exhibition seriously about a year ago. At the time, he asked the photographer Stefan Bremer to curate the pictures taken by the exhibition.

Bremer was a familiar factor. He has photographed Maijanenalbum in 1984. According to Bremer, Maijanen knew the limitations of her days a year ago.

“I asked what the doctors had told him, and he said it’s time for two to two years,” Bremer says on the phone.

Maijanen album cover.­

Maijasen Picture & Light –the exhibition was seen last summer in his cottage town of Kesälahti, where it was visited by five thousand people. Most recently, the pictures have been on display at Helsinki’s Kanneltalo towards the end of the year.

Maijanen herself was at the opening at the wheelchair. At the event, his son sang Vihtori Maijanen.

“By then, Pave was already in such bad shape that he could barely speak,” Bremer says. “However, the reception was awesome and despite the corona, an audience record was set there.”

Pave Maijanen: My grandchildren on the stairs.­

Bremer she had time to go through a large number of pictures she took with Maijanen during her lifetime. Much of them have been taken from voyages, Mediterranean beaches, the Canary Islands and elsewhere.

Bremer in Maijanen’s pictures is fascinated by their sensitivity and intensity. For him, they record the moment when life is at its best.

“You can see from them that he has been involved in photography for a long time and has developed his own style. I think they compete with the shots of any professional photographer. ”

Pave Maijanen and VilleGalle in the filming of the Life Only series in 2015.­

Great Bremer has been impressed by, among other things, Maijanen’s pictures of his grandchildren. The landscape series taken in Tenerife is also one of the curator’s favorites.

The pictures show a man small in the middle of huge dunes.

“I think there’s something almost biblical about them,” he says. “And the pictures also show that he understood the light and shadow brilliantly.”

Although Maijanen didn’t talk much about her hobby in public, she was often seen with a camera around her neck and an open mind.

Pave Maijanen: Dramatic beach landscape.­

One of those who has shown enthusiasm for photography is VilleGalle, who participated with Maijanen Only life series in 2015. The rapper remembers well the surrender of his older colleague to his pictures.

“There were these exercise tasks there, but Pave skipped them quite often and walked around with the camera in his hand. They were the kind of black and white photos he then sent to me at the end of the camp as well. It felt like it was an important hobby for him. ”

Maijasen a serious attitude towards photography does not in itself surprise VilleGalle. In his opinion, Maijanen was a modest artist soul, for whom any kind of self-expression was natural.

Like Bremer, VilleGalle also feels that Maijanen is well suited for photography, which can be a bit on the sidelines, as an observer and a spectator.

“For me, he was a genius who watches in the background but doesn’t like the sound of himself,” VilleGalle says. “At the same time, he was a really warm person who received everyone else well.”

Next Maijanen’s exhibition will be seen in February at the Mikkeli Photography Center. According to Bremer, it may later continue to other cities.

“Pave was terribly happy with the show,” Bremer says. “It was one of his last wishes, and it came true.”

“Of course I’m going to see,” VilleGalle says. “I had to go to Kanneltalo already, but I didn’t go. It’s annoying. I could have met Pave there again. ”

Below are more pictures of Pave Maijasen Picture & Light exhibition.

Pave Maijanen: Two fish.­

Pave Maijanen: Shit.­

Pave Maijanen: Climb to the dunes.­