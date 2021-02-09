Dead One of Finland’s most prolific studio musicians, guitarist Heikki Laurila, has died

Laurila’s playing is heard on more than 7,300 recordings.

Finland one of the most prolific studio musicians in history, guitarist Heikki Laurila has died at the age of 86 years. Laurila’s friend, music adviser, told STT about the matter Seppo Hovi.

Laurila, who grew up in Kouvola, learned to play the guitar mainly himself and with the help of a correspondence course. As a jazz guitarist in his twenties, he made his first recording in 1957.

The quick adopter became a desirable caller for recording sessions. In addition to recordings by several record companies, he played in television and radio studio orchestras. He stopped playing dance gigs as early as 1966 because there were enough recordings. He also made recordings as a solo artist.

Laurila tops the lists of the callers’ copyright organization Gramex. There are more than 7,300 recordings. His playing can be heard, for example, in Uuno Turhapuro’s wah guitars.

