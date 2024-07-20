Dead on a cliff in Ischia, the long agony and the last messages to her partner

The death of Marta Maria Ohryzko was preceded by a long agony and repeated calls for help that remained unheard. 32-year-old Ukrainian woman found lifeless on Sunday morning in Ischia by the Barano carabinieri, in the Vatoliere area. The slope is located near the caravan where she lived with her partner, who then alerted the police. After falling, injured and unable to move, she asked her partner for help, calling him and sending him messages via WhatsApp. The man ignored those desperate pleas for help, leaving her to die of starvation at the end of a very slow agony that lasted all night.

The sequence of his agony has been crystallized in the pages of the investigation, as reported by Corriere della Sera. First a series of unanswered calls, then WhatsApp messages. The first at 3:44 PM on July 13: “I’m lying near the stones.” And, a minute later: “I fell”. Almost half an hour later another message: “Please forgive me”. Two hours pass and another message arrives on Batrakov’s phone: “Please help me get up.” At 6:36 p.m. the girl writes: “Please help me.” Almost an hour later she writes again: “You save me with this.” At 7:33 p.m. the last message: “Forgive me for everything, please help me.” From that moment on a series of unanswered calls, up to one, at 9:17 p.m., where the man answers and stays on the phone for five minutes.

The last phone call

Nothing is known about the conversation, he continues. Corriere della Sera, because Ilia Batrakov, known as “Emiliano”, told the police that he doesn’t remember. But he remembers telling her that “she was supposed to sleep there for the night”. The police asked him the reason and he replied: “I was tired of his behavior and I wanted to end it or, better, I wanted the relationship to end”. Abandoned, the woman died of starvation after a very long agony. The next morning Batrakov would then go to the place where he had left his companion the previous night, finding her now lifeless. At that point he would have alerted the carabinieri.

The violent behavior of “Emiliano”, in the reconstruction of the investigators, is chilling. Two above all, both related to 2022, occasions in which Marta ended up in hospital. It was July when the girl was taken to punches in the face repeatedly. She was taken to the hospital in Lacco Ameno and was given a 15-day prognosis. The second episode dates back to December of the same year. And it is chilling. Marta and Ilia argued over jealousy. The man, in a fit of rage, collected and set fire to many of her clothes outside the trailer. The girl was crying and screaming, until Emiliano allegedly threw her on purpose on the makeshift bonfire causing second degree burns to her buttockto the upper limbs and to the abdomen. This circumstance was also later certified by the doctors of Lacco Ameno.