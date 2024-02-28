Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Olympic medalist Martti Mansikka has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Dead | Olympic medalist Martti Mansikka has died

Mansikka, 90, was the oldest living Tampere Olympic medalist.

Gymnastics Olympic medalist Martti Mansikka is dead. Malsikka fell asleep surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday morning, February 24.

Mansikka celebrated its 90th birthday last October. He was a good-natured and well-liked character who was easy to get along with. Mansikka grew up in Vyborg, but the war forced the family to evacuate to Tampere, which was Mansikka's hometown until his death.

Mansikka had a really long career working on the balance beam. Mansikka himself won bronze in the team competition at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. Mansikka was the oldest Tampere resident and the third oldest living Finnish Olympic medalist.

Mansikka represented the Työväen Urheiluliitto (TUL) at club level and won several Finnish championships in balance beam gymnastics. After her active career, Mansikka moved to a supporter of balance beam gymnastics. In Tampere Sisu, Mansikka had an impact for almost 50 years.

Mansikka was awarded for his merits in 1994 with the Golden Cross of Merit for Finnish sports culture and sports, and with the Pro sport recognition of the Ministry of Education and Culture in 2016.

See also  Football | KuPS took an early 1–0 lead against HJK in the deciding game of the championship

Martti Mansikka did gymnastics in Aamulehti's picture in February 1957.

Aerial gymnastics photo from 1959. From left, Otto Kestola, Sakari Olkkonen, Martti Mansikka, Kauko Heikkinen and Kalevi Suoniemi. Picture: Magazine photo

#Dead #Olympic #medalist #Martti #Mansikka #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Juventus and Allegri anxious about Federico Chiesa's condition

Juventus and Allegri anxious about Federico Chiesa's condition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result