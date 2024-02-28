Dead | Olympic medalist Martti Mansikka has died

Mansikka, 90, was the oldest living Tampere Olympic medalist.

Gymnastics Olympic medalist Martti Mansikka is dead. Malsikka fell asleep surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday morning, February 24.

Mansikka celebrated its 90th birthday last October. He was a good-natured and well-liked character who was easy to get along with. Mansikka grew up in Vyborg, but the war forced the family to evacuate to Tampere, which was Mansikka's hometown until his death.

Mansikka had a really long career working on the balance beam. Mansikka himself won bronze in the team competition at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. Mansikka was the oldest Tampere resident and the third oldest living Finnish Olympic medalist.

Mansikka represented the Työväen Urheiluliitto (TUL) at club level and won several Finnish championships in balance beam gymnastics. After her active career, Mansikka moved to a supporter of balance beam gymnastics. In Tampere Sisu, Mansikka had an impact for almost 50 years.

Mansikka was awarded for his merits in 1994 with the Golden Cross of Merit for Finnish sports culture and sports, and with the Pro sport recognition of the Ministry of Education and Culture in 2016.

Martti Mansikka did gymnastics in Aamulehti's picture in February 1957.