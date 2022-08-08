“Dearest Olivia, you have made our lives so much better. Your impact has been incredible. I love you.” Thus opens the message that John Travolta dedicates to Olivia Newton-John, the Australian actress who died today at the age of 73. The couple played Grease in 1978, with Travolta as Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson. “We will see each other along the way and we will be together again. I have been yours from the first moment I saw you and I will be yours forever,” adds Travolta, who closes by signing “Your Danny, your John”.