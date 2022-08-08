The Grease star dies today, Monday 8 August: Olivia Newton-John. The American actress passed away at her home in California at the age of 73 after one fight against cancer duration more than 30.

In several interviews in recent years, the actress had repeatedly stated that she considered her illness as a “gift”, even if she would never wish it to anyone, a new chance to review her life and review priorities.

I think it’s very important to stay positive. If you go through a bad time, the music always picks up.

His career was in fact born with the musicwhen in 1966 he recorded Till you say be mine, and it arrived fourth at the Eurovision Song Contest from 1974 with the song Long Live Love. And it was this passion that accompanied her until her last moments, with her latest album released in 2016.

Olivia is remembered not only for her role as an actress or singer, but also for founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundationa fund dedicated to research and the fight against Cancerand the family promptly asked that any future donations be made in his name, as a sign of respect for the icon of cinema.

